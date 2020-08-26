Milwaukee Bucks boycott Game 5 of NBA playoffs in protest of Jacob Blake shooting

ORLANDO, Fl. (KRON) — The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to protest Game 5 of the NBA playoffs in protest of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The team decided they wouldn’t leave the locker room for the start of Game 5 against the Orlando Magic.

The Bucks never came out of their locker room, but the Magic were on the court for warm ups.

But the Magic returned to their locker rooms with a little less than four minutes before the game, ESPN’s Malika Andrews reported.

The Bucks players made this decision in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin, ultimately deciding that they wouldn't leave the locker room for the start of Game 5 against Orlando. https://t.co/COJ6E0aJLj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

Jacob Blake was shot from behind seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Police were attempting to arrest Blake during a domestic dispute, when Blake was tased.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story

