Milwaukee Bucks boycott Game 5 of NBA playoffs in protest of Jacob Blake shooting

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fl. (KRON) — The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to protest Game 5 of the NBA playoffs in protest of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The team decided they wouldn’t leave the locker room for the start of Game 5 against the Orlando Magic.

The Bucks never came out of their locker room, but the Magic were on the court for warm ups.

But the Magic returned to their locker rooms with a little less than four minutes before the game, ESPN’s Malika Andrews reported.

Jacob Blake was shot from behind seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Police were attempting to arrest Blake during a domestic dispute, when Blake was tased.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Latest News

More News