Missing Atlanta college student found dead; roommate and her boyfriend named as suspects

ATLANTA (AP/CNN) — Authorities in Atlanta say they’ve found the body of a missing college student.

The last time Alexis Crawford was heard from was Oct. 30.

The 21-year-old’s body was found Friday in an Atlanta area park.

Atlanta police say the suspects are Crawford’s roommate, 21-year-old Jordyn Jones, and the roommate’s boyfriend, 21-year-old Barron Brantley.

Officials say one of the suspects led authorities to the body.

Officials from Clark Atlanta university where Crawford attended school say they will provide counseling to students.

Crawford last spoke to her family on Oct. 30. She was reported missing Nov. 1.

“The case has come to one of the saddest conclusions possible and has been absolutely heartbreaking,” Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said. “To Alexis’ family, our hearts go out to you. I am so truly sorry that we could not provide you with a better ending.”

No details were released on a possible cause of death.

In a letter to the Clark Atlanta community, university President George French called Crawford’s death “the worst possible news.”

“Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with her family and with everyone who knew and loved Alexis,” French said in the letter, posted on social media.

Grief counselors will be made available, French said.



