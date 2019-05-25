Missing Maui hiker found alive after 16 days in forest Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HONOLULU (KHON) - After being missing for more than two weeks, Maui hiker Amanda Eller has been found, her father said Friday.

"She was trying to find her way back and just got lost in the terrain," her father said.

According to a findamanda Facebook post, she was found injured in a ravine by air search.

Search team captains Javier Cantellops and Chris Berquist discovered Eller three miles south of Bamboo Forest.

"I've been looking at pictures of that girl 100 times a day. It was no mistake that it was her," Berquist said. "We were freaking out."

According to the search team who found her, Eller was looking for food when they saw her. She had no shoes and no socks on.

"She's 20 pounds underweight," said Berquist.

Eller did not have serious injuries and was air evacuated. She was sent to a hospital.

KHON2 spoke with Eller's friend Sarah Haynes, who aided in leading search efforts.

"It's like a relief we were on our last few days of doing this physical search, and we found her, and she can talk, and she is bawling and is talking to her father on the phone and super relieved," she said. What we know is they're airlifting her out of there and I'm going out there to meet the family. Amanda is alive and this community brought her home."

The hiker went missing on Wednesday, May 8.

MPD said she went to the post office before heading to the Makawao Forest Reserve.

Friends and family believed she went into the forest and that's where they have been searching for her since she was reported missing on May 9.

