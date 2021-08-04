Missing woman found dead after hiking in Phoenix

PHOENIX (KRON) — A missing hiker from Massachusetts was found dead near a home in Phoenix, Arizona, local authorities said.

The Phoenix Fire Department tweeted the hiker was a woman in her 30s and came from out of town. She “turned around halfway up the trail” at Camelback Mountain while “her group continued hiking,” according to the fire department.

She was found dead hours later, just after 4:30 p.m., “adjacent to a home” on the northeast side of the mountain, the fire department said. Her death investigation was turned over to the Phoenix Police Department.

The woman was first reported missing around 1 p.m. by a man who was meant to meet her back at the parking lot after she turned around from being overheated, AZ Central reports. He had continued on the trail and said he could not find her at the car.

The woman’s friends told news outlets that she went hiking for a date with the man she recently met online. He was a police officer in Phoenix, according to NBC Boston. The outlet reports that Arizona investigators found her without water, and said she was dead for a while.

Authorities said no foul play is suspected and the man is cooperating with the investigation, NBC Boston reports.

The Phoenix Park Rangers have been restricting access to trails on Camelback Mountain whenever an excessive heat watch or warning is issued by the National Weather Service. However, no such warnings were declared on July 30, when the hiker died. Temperatures reached as high as 104 degrees that day, according to a climate report by NWS.