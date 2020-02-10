Missing woman found dead, swept away by floods

UMATILLA, Ore. (CNN) — An Oregon woman who went missing after her neighborhood flooded has been found dead.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office identifies her at Janet Conley.

The 62-year-old had told neighbors she wanted to remain in her home despite the weather.

That’s even though dozens of people were evacuating from her area.

The sheriff’s office said volunteers found her body Sunday.

She appeared to have been swept away.

