UMATILLA, Ore. (CNN) — An Oregon woman who went missing after her neighborhood flooded has been found dead.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office identifies her at Janet Conley.
The 62-year-old had told neighbors she wanted to remain in her home despite the weather.
That’s even though dozens of people were evacuating from her area.
The sheriff’s office said volunteers found her body Sunday.
She appeared to have been swept away.
Latest News Headlines:
- Missing woman found dead, swept away by floods
- Morton regrets not trying to stop Astros from stealing signs
- Strong winds cause major delays at SFO
- The Latest: ‘Parasite’ wins best picture Academy Award
- Delta reunites toddler with lost ‘daddy doll’