Molson Coors shooting suspect identified

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CNN) — Authorities have identified the gunman who killed five employees at a Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee.

51-year-old Anthony Ferrill worked at the company as an electrician.

He opened fire Wednesday afternoon in a portion of the facility where machinists, powerhouse operators and electricians work.

More than 1,000 people were working on the campus at the time — which also includes corporate offices and breweries.

An attorney who represented Ferrill in an unrelated car accident says he thinks he worked at the company for about 15 years.

He describes him as a “nice, well-adjusted man.”

Ferrill took his own life during the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

Wisconsin’s governor ordered flags across the state to fly at half-staff Thursday to honor the victims.

