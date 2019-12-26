Mom, 2 daughters found dead near parking garage on Christmas

BOSTON (CNN) – Police are investigating what Boston’s mayor called a horrible tragedy on Christmas Day.

They say a mother and two young children were pronounced dead after being found unconscious on a sidewalk near a parking garage.

Emergency crews were called to the Renaissance parking garage around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“The victims were transported to a local area hospital where, unfortunately, they were pronounced not viable,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.

Investigators were spotted walking up the stairs to the garage and looking inside.

The Suffolk County District Attorney says detectives found a car in the garage connected to the three victims.

It had two car seats in it.

“As a mother, it was incredibly hard, this scene in particular, where there were two young children that lost their lives today. We’re gonna do everything we can to get the answers,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

The garage is owned by Northeastern University.

It’s the same garage that BC student Alexander Urtuala took his life on by jumping off the railing.

“On Christmas and in the holiday season, when many people are celebrating, it can be a challenging and difficult time, but I feel an imperative that we let people know that there is help,” said Rollins.

Right now investigators are trying to figure out how all three people got from the rooftop to the pavement.

Police are investigating surveillance video from around the area and are asking any witnesses to come forward.

“We’re very upset, we will do everything in our powers to find out everything we can about this death investigation,” said Gross.

Both children were described as being less than 5-years-old.

