Mom arrested after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

TULSA, Okla. (KRON) – Oklahoma police arrested a mother after her 12-year-old daughter gave birth.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, the woman, Desiree Castaneda, and other family members knew about the victim’s relationship with 24-year-old Juan Miranda-Jara. Police said they even threw the victim a baby shower.

“At the time, we received many questions along the lines of, ‘Where were the parents?’” the Tulsa Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook.

“The family permitted the relationship, and there are photos of the family throwing a baby shower for the victim and the suspect,” the department added.

Castaneda faces charges of enabling child sex abuse and neglect.

Jara was arrested on July 14 at the hospital where he accompanied the victim when she went into labor. According to police, Jara admitted he was in a relationship with the victim and that he was the biological father of the baby. He was arrested for first-degree rape of a minor.

Juan Miranda-Jara / Tulsa Police Department

The victim’s father is in prison serving a 12-year sentence for an unrelated case of first-degree rape, according to police.