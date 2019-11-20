Mom ‘disgusted’ after daycare employee wrote her 5-year-old son needed to be put on a diet

(CNN) – A Texas mom says she sent her 5-year-old son to daycare with a special note inside his lunchbox: “Please tell (my son) that his mommy loves him so much and I’m thinking about him.”

But when the boy returned home, the lunchbox contained an upsetting response: “NO! Put him on a diet + GO AWAY!”

“It took a minute to register, what I even saw and I just kept re-reading it and I just stood there for a minute,” the mother, Francesca Easdon, told CNN affiliate KTRK.

Easdon said in a Facebook post that her son, Kyler, is a picky eater, so she’s introduced him to healthy options in his lunchbox and wanted to “make him smile” at lunch.

“For the record, I feel that Kyler is absolutely perfect the way he is, I’m just helping him make healthier choices,” Easdon said in her post. “Instead of his school being supportive I am in absolute shock at what happened.”

An employee at the Rocking Horse Day Care in Kingwood, where the incident took place, admitted to writing the note and was fired, Easdon said. CNN could not independently confirm the employee’s status.

CNN contacted the daycare facility for comment and was referred to Jacques Verron, who was identified by the facility as an employee.

Asked if the staff member who wrote the note was fired, Verron scoffed and repeated the reporter’s questions, then said he wouldn’t confirm the employee was in fact fired because he was worried he would be sued.

He pointed CNN to other media outlets that had reported the firing.

Francesca Easdon wrote on Facebook that the daycare has showed “zero remorse for their actions.”

“I am disgusted that I put my trust in these people to care for my child and this is what I get in return.”