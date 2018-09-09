Mom gets death threats after video shows her dunking boy's head in toilet
LEESBURG, FL (AP/WCMH) — Police and social workers are investigating a woman who was recorded repeatedly dunking her 3-year-old son's head in a toilet and flushing it.
In a statement issued Sunday, the Leesburg Police Department said detectives are working with prosecutors to determine whether to bring charges against the woman, who has been identified as Kaitlyn Wolf.
Since the video went viral, officers have had to park outside the woman's central Florida home in response to multiple threats.
Wolf told WKMG the video has been taken out of context and that the screaming boy also was laughing. She says he said, "let's do it again" when the video was finished.
"It was just a joke," Kaitlyn Wolf told NBC affiliate WESH-TV. "Everyone is like, 'ugh.' His face didn't get wet. It's not a dirty toilet. He wasn't being tortured in any way."
Now, she says she's getting death threats.
"They've threatened to kill me, murder me, shove my head in a toilet, bury me halfway alive, cut my head off," Wolf said.
Wolf said the video wasn't intended for Facebook. The Orlando Sentinel reports the video was posted by the girlfriend of the child's father.
- MOVIE STAR BURT REYNOLDS DIES AT 82
- APPLE RECALLS DEFECTIVE IPHONE 8, OFFERS FREE REPAIR
- CA BILL THAT ALLOWS 4 AM LAST CALL FOR ALCOHOL PASSES
- MAN BEATS, VIOLENTLY RAPES HOMELESS WOMAN IN FRESNO
- POLICE RAID HOME OF COUPLE WHO RAISED $400K FOR HOMELESS MAN
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Les Moonves resigns from CBS
- Delta Fire in Shasta County chars over 40,000 acres, 5-percent contained
- Food truck refuses service to law enforcement
- 49ers lose season opener to Minnesota Vikings 24-16
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.