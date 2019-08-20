Mom holds ‘job fair’ for her kids to earn money

DUBLIN, Ga. (KRON) – Well this mama got quite creative when her kiddos asked her for an allowance and new cell phones.

Mom Shaketha Marion McGregor shared on Facebook that she got tired of her kids asking for things, so she decided to empower them to make and earn money by holding her very own job fair for them!

“So, my children continue to ask for a new cell phone, an allowance, and to go places. Yesterday I told them that I’ve heard their requests and that I’ll have a surprise for them today when they get home from school. SURPRISE!!! It’s a whole hiring event! 😂 If you want it, work for it, earn it! And yes, I also have an in home credit union lol,” she wrote.

According to the “listing,” Shaketha was looking to fill three home positions – kitchen manager, lead housekeeper, and laundry supervisor!

She also uploaded some photos of the job application, which look like your pretty standard paper applications, asking if they’re willing to work nights and weekends if employed with “This Mom Means Business Inc.”

Plus, the workers would get opportunities to build their credit too, all with memberships to “Mom’s Credit Union.”

You go mama!

So, my children continue to ask for a new cell phone, an allowance, and to go places. Yesterday I told them that I've… Posted by Shaketha Marion McGregor on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Latest News Headlines: