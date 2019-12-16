Mom learns she’s pregnant 9 days before giving birth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WHBQ/CNN) – A Tennessee woman gets an early Christmas present – a baby boy!

Lauren Chalk found out shortly before Thanksgiving that she was pregnant – and 38-weeks along.

Chalk has polycystic ovary syndrome, which causes her to have irregular menstrual cycles.

That’s why she didn’t know that she was pregnant.

“Given the history of miscarriages that I had, I would think that I was pregnant before then take pregnancy test and it would be negative so I think that I just would self consciously think well it’s not going to be true anyway,” Chalk said.

Baby Wyatt was born December 2.

Chalk calls her son “the best Christmas gift since Jesus.”

