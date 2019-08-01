Mom leaves 3 kids in hot car while applying for job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CNN) – A North Carolina woman is facing child neglect charges after leaving three young children in a hot car.

As temperatures reached the high 80’s, she was inside a building applying for a job.

“I just think it was a bad situation, it was just irresponsible totally on her part,” said witness Jackie Pennie.

The children who were left in the hot car were ages 4, 2, and 5 months-old.

A passerby noticed the kids appeared lethargic and she called 911.

“Saw paramedics taking the babies and putting the babies into the ambulance, and just that alone was upsetting,” said Pennie.

Some workers told us that a maintenance man went canvassing the office building trying to find the mother, who up until that point had not gone back to check on her kids.

“It was very upsetting to me. I actually talked to my mom about it I was really upset about it today,” said expectant Cierra Parrish.

She and all of the women we talked to don’t understand the mistake and are glad the 27-year-old was cited by police for child neglect.

“I would have brought them in I feel like if you’re taking a placement test the person would have enough respect for you for not leaving them in the car,” said Parrish.

None of the children were hurt in the incident.

