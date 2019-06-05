Mom makes daughter hold 'I lied' sign in public, sparks parenting debate

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (KRON) - The parenting choices of a Florida mom are being scrutinized by others across the country after video surfaced showing what some people are saying is a questionable form of punishment.

In a video posted to Facebook on Sunday, Ashley Atty said she "witnessed parenting at its finest," after seeing the mother and daughter standing on the median of Veterans Parkway and Santa Barbara Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

The girl was holding a sign that read, "I Lied. I humiliated myself & my mother."

On our way home we witnessed parenting at its finest 😂👏🏼 “I lied. I humiliated myself & my mother” 😭😂😂😂 #lieagainlilgirl #mamadontplay *Update - I’m being interviewed by NBC2 over this* 😂😂😂😂 Posted by Ashley Domonique Atty on Saturday, June 1, 2019

"I'm sure she'll never lie again, because that was embarrassing," Atty told local affiliate WBBH.

“You don’t place them in a dangerous spot like that in order to get some satisfaction out of what they did to you,” Randy Miller told the station.

According to WBBH, someone did eventually call police who noted that the mother had water nearby and there were no reported injuries.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES