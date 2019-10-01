Mom says she was issued parking ticket while breastfeeding

PHILADELPHIA (KYW/CNN) – What was supposed to be an exciting trip to the airport to pick up a loved one turned into quite the opposite for a new mother in Pennsylvania.

It was the first time Caroline New’s baby daughter Amelia would meet her aunt, who was visiting from California.

Caroline arrived at Terminal C at Philadelphia International Airport around 3:45 and put the car in park.

“At that point Amelia started crying so I did what any new mom would do,” she said. “And saw that she needed to feed, so I started breastfeeding her.”

Minutes later, Caroline was issued a no-stopping ticket by the Philadelphia Police, but she says what upsets her the most is the interaction with the officer leading up to it.

“My window was down. I could hear him audibly groan in disgust and he came up to the window and he told me to cover up,” she said.

Caroline says she was caught off guard.

“I was humiliated. I was very frustrated.”

So after Amelia finished her meal, Caroline went and confronted the officer.

“I wanted to get his name and badge number, so that I could perhaps follow up. He at that point walked back to my car and issued me a parking violation,” she said.

Caroline says she believes the ticket is retaliatory, and she’s since filed a formal complaint with the Philadelphia Police Department.

A spokesperson there confirms the incident is being reviewed and the investigation is ongoing.

“I was horrified for her and kind of shocked that that would happen in 2019,” said Lisa Broderick with Blissed Out Mamas, a women’s center for breastfeeding.

She points out city and state law allows women to breastfeed without covering themselves anywhere the public is allowed.

Lisa believes the officer violated the statutes on nursing.

“He went out of his way to harass her, because he was uncomfortable and that’s on him for being ignorant,” she said.

Like Caroline, both hope this incident leads to more openness and understanding about breastfeeding.

“It is legal and it’s something we should be proud of, not ashamed of,” Caroline said.

The actions of the Philadelphia police officer are under review.

Latest News Headlines: