Mom sues after 12-year-old son shot during police raid

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS/CNN) – A South Suburban police officer shoots a 12-year-old boy during a raid inside of his Markham home.

The boy’s mother Crystal Worship says the child was sitting in the bed with his hands up in the air when the officer shot him in the leg.

She could hear her son, Amir, screaming for help.

“Feel so sad and hurt that this happened to him,” Worship said.

The raid happened back in May.

According to the lawsuit, officers from both the Country Club Hill and Village of Richton Park police kicked open the doors to the house.

The officers, dressed in full SWAT gear, then threw flash grenades into the house.

Burn marks are still left behind.

The target of the raid was Worship’s boyfriend, who was wanted on drug charges.

But after he was arrested, the family says a Richton Park police officer pulled out a gun and pointed it at Amir.

The gun was not on safety and fired.

“The house was secure already. I don’t understand why his gun was off safety,” said Worship.

Amir was rushed to surgery.

His mom says she was not allowed to go with him to the hospital.

The child now disabled and scarred from the raid gone terribly wrong.

“According to doctors, he will never be able to play sports again,” said Al Hofeld Jr., a lawyer representing the family.

Local media reached out to the police departments but did not receive a response.

Illinois state police has opened an investigation.

