National

Monday is National Egg Day

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 04:45 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 04:45 AM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) - Be sure to have an egg-celent day today! 

Monday is National Egg Day. 

Nutritionally, the average egg contains about 75 calories, 7 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat, plus Vitamin D and Choline. 

You can celebrate maybe by trying a new egg recipe, visiting a zoo to learn more about birds and eggs, or using eggshells for arts and crafts. 

Or you could try eating a non-chicken egg. 

The list is long - pheasant, goose, quail, turkey, or duck. 

If you're bold - and really hungry - emu or ostrich eggs count too!

You can share your National Egg Day plans with the hashtag #NationalEggDay.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected