Monday is National Egg Day
SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) - Be sure to have an egg-celent day today!
Monday is National Egg Day.
Nutritionally, the average egg contains about 75 calories, 7 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat, plus Vitamin D and Choline.
You can celebrate maybe by trying a new egg recipe, visiting a zoo to learn more about birds and eggs, or using eggshells for arts and crafts.
Or you could try eating a non-chicken egg.
The list is long - pheasant, goose, quail, turkey, or duck.
If you're bold - and really hungry - emu or ostrich eggs count too!
You can share your National Egg Day plans with the hashtag #NationalEggDay.
