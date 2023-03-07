A still from a previously lost piece of film shows Walt Disney in 1955 during a bus line christening at Disneyland. (Heritage Auctions)

(KTLA) – Some very rare Disney artifacts and park memorabilia will head to auction for the first time.

The one-of-a-kind pieces belong to Jody Dailey and Kevin Kidney, two longtime Disney artists and Southern California residents.

Monorail Mark IV Cabin from Disney World (Heritage Auctions)

Skyway Park-Used Attraction Vehicle (Heritage Auctions)

Snow White’s Scary Adventures (Heritage Auctions)

Overland Stagecoach (Heritage Auctions)

Autopia Mark VII Functioning Attraction Vehicle (Heritage Auctions)

Enchanted Tiki Room Tangaroa lamp Production Sample (Heritage Auctions)

Fantasia Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Big Fig (Heritage Auctions)

Haunted Mansion Hatbox Ghost Maquette (Heritage Auctions)

Limited Edition 7ft Street Sign by Kevin & Jody (Heritage Auctions)

Mr. Toad Original Concept Paintings (Heritage Auctions)

The auction will take place March 25-26 through Heritage Auctions. The same auction house that hosted a record-breaking event last year in which $2.2 million worth of original Disney art and artifacts was sold.

This year’s event is titled “The Art of Disneyland: From Stagecoaches to Monorails… and More!” The auction includes 857 items, including original artwork and other Disney memorabilia — including pieces designed and created by Dailey and Kidney themselves.

Among the rarities is a cabin from Disney World’s beloved monorail, authentic blueprints of the Cinderella castle, a bench from Disneyland’s Main Street and vast amounts of concept art and production prototypes.

The monorail cabin went into service in 1984 and its doors still open and close and all windows are intact. It features eight rows of seats and original signage. It’s not the only piece of Disney transportation that you can bid on; there’s also an original Skyway gondola from Tomorrowland and a frontier-era stagecoach that previously belonged to Disney himself.

But perhaps no piece of Disney historia is more unique than a previously lost piece of film that features Walt Disney and the Mouseketeers, taken at the park in 1955 during the christening of the Disneyland Express “Snow White” bus line.

“The film reel comes in a lightweight metal canister, and the film is in ‘Very Good’ playable condition,” Heritage says of the piece on its website. “The film includes a DVD with a professionally transferred digital copy of its footage.

“Our niche is nostalgia,” Kidney says. “We are interested in classic Disney, the Disney of our childhoods.”

Kevin and Jody have created famous collectibles of various characters and attractions for years, and their work is “widely known to collectors and enthusiasts for their craftsmanship and attention to detail,” Heritage says.

“With historic lots such as these, this Disney auction truly covers everything — from stagecoaches to Monorails,” said Jim Lentz, Heritage’s Director of Animation Art. “If Disneyland is the Happiest Place on Earth, this surely will be the happiest auction on earth.”

A live auction will take place Saturday, March 25 at Heritage Auctions’ Beverly Hills location at 9478 West Olympic Blvd. The online bidding will conclude the following day.

The items are all available to view online on Heritage’s website, but you can see them in person at the Beverly Hills auction house from March 20 through 24 from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

If you can’t make it or can’t afford to get into a bidding war, but still want to feel the Disney nostalgia — you can watch the previously lost film of Walt on the auction house’s YouTube page.