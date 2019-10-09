Montgomery, Alabama elects 1st black mayor in history

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/CNN) – Alabama Judge Steven Reed has won a runoff election and will now be the first black mayor of the City of Montgomery.

Reed is a Montgomery County probate judge.

With 98% of precincts reporting, Reed has just over 67% of the vote, to his challenger’s 32%.

“Let the record show — tonight, above all, shows what we can do when we come together in this city and we build round positivity, around opportunity, and all the things that tie us together. Let the record show that this is what we can do as a community, as a city … and let this go far beyond Montgomery, let it go far beyond Alabama and let it go far beyond this nation, that we made a statement here tonight. I thank all of you,” Reed said Wednesday.

The 45-year-old became the first African-American and the youngest person to be elected as a probate judge in Montgomery County back in 2012.

His challenger in Tuesday’s run-off vote was businessman David Woods, who owns Montgomery’s Fox affiliate station.

Latest News Headlines: