More Americans support mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) – Americans’ support for mail-in voting has jumped amid concerns about the safety of polling places during the coronavirus pandemic. But a wide partisan divide suggests President Donald Trump’s opposition to vote by mail may be resonating with his Republican backers. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds Democrats are now much more likely than Republicans to support their state conducting elections exclusively by mail – 47% to 29%.

In 2018, about half as many Democrats were in favor, and there was little difference in the views of Democrats and Republicans on the question.

