‘More federal law enforcement’ may be headed to Oakland, Trump says

WASHINGTON (KRON) – “More federal law enforcement” could be on the way to the Bay Area.
That’s according to President Donald Trump, who said he may be sending more federal law enforcement to major cities in the United States – including Oakland – “to deal with unrest,” The Hill reports.
Other cities Trump apparently mentioned include New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Baltimore, according to The Hill.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
