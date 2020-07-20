‘More federal law enforcement’ may be headed to Oakland, Trump says

WASHINGTON (KRON) – “More federal law enforcement” could be on the way to the Bay Area.

That’s according to President Donald Trump, who said he may be sending more federal law enforcement to major cities in the United States – including Oakland – “to deal with unrest,” The Hill reports.

#BREAKING: President Trump says he may send "more federal law enforcement" to New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore, Oakland, and other cities to deal with unrest: "In Portland they’ve done a fantastic job." pic.twitter.com/Pe6aDv6AVt — The Hill (@thehill) July 20, 2020

Other cities Trump apparently mentioned include New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Baltimore, according to The Hill.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Stories: