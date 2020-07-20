‘More federal law enforcement’ may be headed to Oakland, Trump says

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (KRON) – “More federal law enforcement” could be on the way to the Bay Area.

That’s according to President Donald Trump, who said he may be sending more federal law enforcement to major cities in the United States – including Oakland – “to deal with unrest,” The Hill reports.

Other cities Trump apparently mentioned include New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Baltimore, according to The Hill.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News