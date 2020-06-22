More Las Vegas resorts reopening, Luxor opens Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After being closed for more than three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more Las Vegas resorts are reopening in the coming days.
The Luxor Hotel & Casino will reopen its doors on Thursday, June 25 at 10 a.m. Following that, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Aria Resort & Casino, Delano Las Vegas and the Four Season will all open on July 1.
Currently, day clubs, night clubs and conventions remain closed.
