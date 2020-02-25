More plant-based foods are coming to Disney theme parks, resorts, and cruise ships

ANAHEIM (CNN) – Disney is expanding its plant-based menu options across Disney theme parks, resorts, and cruise ships.

Disney has struck a deal with Impossible Foods to make it all happen.

The company makes plant-based meat meant to look, taste, and cook like the real thing.

The partnership makes Impossible the preferred plant-based burger of Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disney Cruise Line.

Disney chose Impossible Foods over rivals such as Beyond Meat.

The deal doesn’t necessarily mean that the Impossible Burger will be served at all Disney restaurants.

Impossible Foods say it’s not a top-down decision by Disney to force every chef to use its products, but is an endorsement.

