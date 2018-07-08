More South Texas land owners getting letters on border wall

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The U.S./Mexico border fence is seen on June 24, 2018 in Sunland Park, New Mexico. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ROMA, Texas (AP) - More property owners along the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas say they've received notices from the federal government asking to review their land, which could be used for border wall construction.

KENS-TV reports residents in the town of Escobares received letters from the Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection a few weeks ago to get their consent to survey their land.

Rio Grande City School District board president Daniel Garcia says the district got a letter in May about district property that's being considered for "tactical infrastructure, such as a border wall."

Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar, who represents the area, said federal officials told him there have been over 200 of these requests made in Starr and Hidalgo counties.

