More South Texas land owners getting letters on border wall
ROMA, Texas (AP) - More property owners along the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas say they've received notices from the federal government asking to review their land, which could be used for border wall construction.
KENS-TV reports residents in the town of Escobares received letters from the Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection a few weeks ago to get their consent to survey their land.
Rio Grande City School District board president Daniel Garcia says the district got a letter in May about district property that's being considered for "tactical infrastructure, such as a border wall."
Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar, who represents the area, said federal officials told him there have been over 200 of these requests made in Starr and Hidalgo counties.
- POLICE: RICHMOND HOMEOWNER SHOOTS INTRUDER SEVERAL TIMES
- DOGS SWIPE MAIL CARRIER'S LUNCH AND REACTION GOES VIRAL
- STARBUCKS EMPLOYEE FIRED AFTER MOCKING STUTTERING CUSTOMER
- VIRAL VIDEO: WHITE MAN CHALLENGES BLACK FAMILY'S POOL MEMBERSHIP
- MAN DIES AFTER GETTING SUCKED INTO DELTA DRAIN PIPE IN STOCKTON
Previous
Why aren't teens working summer jobs...
Next
Off to Europe: Trump to meet worried...
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.