Mother gets to hear son say ‘I love you’ for first time in 19 years

MALDEN, Mass. (WCVB) – One Massachusetts mother has a lot to be thankful for this year after her son was able to say his first words to her in nearly 19 years.

Beth Bostic has been unable to communicate with her son, James, for years. James was born perfectly healthy, but became disabled after suffering from Jaundice. Three years ago, his health spiraled.

Bostic says the only successful intervention was a neurological procedure performed in the Midwest.

“It was nothing short of a miracle,” Bostic said. “It was amazing.”

James is now able to communicate with his mother and others. Bostic says some of his first words were words she was yearning to hear… ‘I love you’.

“I fell apart,” Bostic said. “I was like ‘Oh my God. My son after 18 years, almost 19 years, finally, on his own, told me he loved me.’”

Bostic knows life will never truly be settled for her family, but said they are happy. She is studying healthcare policy so that she might one day help other families access better care.

“Don’t give up,” Bostic said. “There are a lot of answers out there and you don’t have to go through this alone.”