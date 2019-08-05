Mother of 3 dies shielding 2-month-old son in El Paso; father dies shielding them both

EL PASO (CNN) – The suspected shooter who killed 22 people inside an El Paso Walmart is in custody and reportedly volunteering information.

According to police, Patrick Crusius is showing no remorse.

That while families, loved ones, and the community are suffering.

Two of those were murdered were Andre and Jordan Anchondo.

The parents of three young children had dropped off their oldest at cheerleading practice before heading to Walmart to do some back-to-school shopping.

“She was just a wonderful person. She’d give anything for those kids, anything. Even her life,” said Leta Jamrowski, Jordan Anchondo’s sister.

That’s what Jordan apparently did that day – protecting her baby by using her body as a shield.

The baby was injured, but survived.

The family also confirmed that Andre was killed while trying to protect Jordan from the gunfire.

The death toll rose to 22 on Monday.

An elderly woman died overnight, and another victim passed away a few hours later.

A GoFundMe was set up for to help the Anchondo children.

