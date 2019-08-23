Mother suspected of killing 2 adult children, herself in murder-suicide

VININGS, Ga. (KRON) – A mother in Georgia is accused of fatally shooting her two adult children before killing herself, police said Thursday.

Police had been asked to check on the Edwards family and found the bodies of 58-year-old Marsha Edwards, 20-year-old Erin Edwards, and 24-year-old Christopher Edwards. Jr inside their Atlanta suburb home, WCGL reported.

Marsha Edwards was the ex-wife of Dr. Christopher Edwards, a prominent Atlanta-area surgeon.

Just days before the tragedy, Edwards had posted pictures of her and her daughter’s recent trip to Italy.

“I’ve had the best summer, first with Chris in Miami and Erin in Italy. I could not ask for better children,” she captioned the photos posted on Instagram.

Officials said Christopher and Erin died of gunshot wounds, while Marsha died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Erin Edwards was a student at Boston University and Chris Edwards was a digital content manager for the City of Atlanta and worked in the Mayor’s Office of Entertainment, according to WXIA.

Marsha Edwards founded a medical equipment supply company called MME Enterprises, according to the company website.

