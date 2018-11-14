Move to this city and they'll pay you $10,000
TULSA, Okla. (KRON) - Would you like an extra $10,000?
If your answer is yes, it's time to pack your bags and head over to the good old city of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The city is joining others in the U.S. including Maine and Vermont in offering incentives to workers for relocating.
Yes there's a catch -- you must stay in Tulsa for a full year to cash in on the full $10,000.
Each $10,000 grant comes in the form of $2,500 to be put towards relocation expenses, a $500 per month stipend and $1,500 at the end of a 12-month program.
The grant is offered in partnership with the City of Tulsa and the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
But those behind the program say they're hoping to attract workers who will stay longer than that 12-month mark.
According to salary-comparison website Payscale, the cost of living in Oklahoma is 8 percent lower than the national average.
One-bedroom apartments in downtown Tulsa ranged from around $700 to the $1,000's.
Keep in mind, Tulsa is reportedly the 14th most dangerous city in the U.S., according to data from the FBI's 2017 Uniform Crime Report.
Will you be packing your bags?
