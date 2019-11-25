MTA riders delight in Thanksgiving feast served aboard NYC subway train

NEW YORK CITY (KRON) – Thanksgiving turkey and all the trimmings were served to New Yorkers on board a subway train headed for Brooklyn, because why wait until you get home when you can just lay out the table then and there?

In a video posted to social media by @middleschool101, a large group of people is seen gathered around a table decked out with a tablecloth and topped with generous helpings of turkey, mashed potatoes, yams, and biscuits.

The moving Thanksgiving dinner was served to New Yorkers aboard a Brooklyn-bound L train just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.

A photo tweeted out with the hashtag #Ltrainthanksgiving shows “the full spread,” complete with all the delicious food (check out that whole turkey), cutlery, and lots of smiles.

Thanksgiving feast aboard a Brooklyn-bound L train in New York City. / @middleschool101 Twitter

People had differing opinions on the moving Thanksgiving dinner, from “kind but gross” to “this is incredible.”

The person who took the video – @middleschool101 – says what was expected to be a “quiet and dull commute” turned out to be quite the surprise, with the group “offering a plate to everyone on the train.”

“The most heartwarming thing I’ve ever seen. All power to the people!” @middleschool101 tweeted along with the photo.

