MTA riders delight in Thanksgiving feast served aboard NYC subway train

NEW YORK CITY (KRON) – Thanksgiving turkey and all the trimmings were served to New Yorkers on board a subway train headed for Brooklyn, because why wait until you get home when you can just lay out the table then and there?
In a video posted to social media by @middleschool101, a large group of people is seen gathered around a table decked out with a tablecloth and topped with generous helpings of turkey, mashed potatoes, yams, and biscuits.
The moving Thanksgiving dinner was served to New Yorkers aboard a Brooklyn-bound L train just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.
A photo tweeted out with the hashtag #Ltrainthanksgiving shows “the full spread,” complete with all the delicious food (check out that whole turkey), cutlery, and lots of smiles.
People had differing opinions on the moving Thanksgiving dinner, from “kind but gross” to “this is incredible.”
The person who took the video – @middleschool101 – says what was expected to be a “quiet and dull commute” turned out to be quite the surprise, with the group “offering a plate to everyone on the train.”
“The most heartwarming thing I’ve ever seen. All power to the people!” @middleschool101 tweeted along with the photo.
Earlier this month, Steve Foster was detained and cited for eating a sandwich on a BART train platform in Pleasant Hill.
Since the Nov. 4 incident, Foster has filed a lawsuit against BART, alleging he was racially profiled by BART police.
Latest News Headlines:
- Police responding to report of officer down in Hollywood
- TRAGIC: Human remains believed to be missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard located
- Communication style, substance critical at moment of first contact
- 5-year-old boy thrown from Mall of America balcony walking again
- 22 arrested in Oakland while protesting homeless encampment demolitions