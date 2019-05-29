Mueller to make 1st public statement on Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) – Special counsel Robert Mueller will make his first public statement on the results of his nearly two-year long Russia investigation on Wednesday.

That’s according to the Justice Department, which said he would speak at 8 a.m. local time.

Mueller has not spoken publicly since he was appointed in May 2017.

Mueller investigated Russia meddling in the 2016 election and contacts with Donald Trump’s campaign.

