Mueller to make 1st public statement on Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) – Special counsel Robert Mueller will make his first public statement on the results of his nearly two-year long Russia investigation on Wednesday.
That’s according to the Justice Department, which said he would speak at 8 a.m. local time.
Mueller has not spoken publicly since he was appointed in May 2017.
Mueller investigated Russia meddling in the 2016 election and contacts with Donald Trump’s campaign.
