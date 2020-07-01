Multiple arrests made as Seattle police clear protesters from CHOP zone

SEATTLE (KRON) – The Seattle Police Department (SPD) moved into the “Capitol Hill Organized Protest” (CHOP) zone early Wednesday morning.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan issued an executive order to vacate the area due to the ongoing violence and public safety issues in the area of the East Precinct and Cal Anderson Park.

Police tweeted officers moved into the CHOP area just before 5 a.m. and issued a dispersal order to protesters in the area.

So far more than a dozen people have been arrested.

Protesters have cordoned off several blocks near a police station in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood in the wake of demonstrations against police violence since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis several weeks ago.

Police have largely retreated from the zone after clashes with protesters ended with people throwing things at police and police tear gassing people and using other crowd control munitions. City officials have said they are still communicating with protest leaders, who had pledged to keep the peace in the zone.

Latest Stories: