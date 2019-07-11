Multiple injuries reported aboard Air Canada flight that made emergency landing to Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breaking news comes out of The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Thursday morning.

Air Canada flight 33 has made an emergency landing in Honolulu due to severe turbulence.

Multiple passengers have been reported injured and are currently being taken to local hospitals.

Linda Woodhouse, a passenger on AC 33, explains how the aircraft was 30 minutes to an hour past the Hawaiian Islands when they experienced minor turbulence.

That’s when the aircraft made an unexpected sudden drop causing passengers and flight attendants to hit the ceiling.

There is no official number of how many passengers have been injured.