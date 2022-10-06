THE BRONX (PIX11) — A cop car struck several pedestrians when it jumped a sidewalk after colliding with another vehicle in the Bronx Thursday afternoon, police said.

Eight civilians and two police officers were injured in the incident near Hoe and Westchester avenues at around 3 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. The 10 people were taken to the hospital in stable condition, though two were critically injured. None of the victims were considered likely to die because of their injuries.

One of the victims is just 5 years old, police said. The oldest victim is 65.

Police were trying to apprehend someone before the collision, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffery Maddrey said. Lights and sirens were on the NYPD vehicle at the time.

The NYPD vehicle crossed the double yellow line and collided with a car that was turning left, officials said. Six pedestrians were hurt. Both officers in the vehicle and two people in the civilian vehicle were hurt.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.