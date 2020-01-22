Police investigate shooting at Las Vegas mall that injured 3 people

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting at Fashion Show Mall that has left three people injured. Fashion Show is located on the Las Vegas Strip at Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain.

According to Metro Police sources, it all unfolded Tuesday evening when a group of juveniles got into an argument. Metro Police said right before the group was about to get into a fight, one person pulled out a gun and fired it into the crowd.

Metro Police say the injuries to the three victims are said to be non-life threatening.

A witness 8 News NOW spoke said she saw two people suffering from gunshot wounds. She said one of the victims was an elderly man.

All off-ramps from I-15 to eastbound Spring Mountain were closed for more than an hour due to police investigating the shooting at Fashion Show Mall.

There’s no word on arrests. 8 News NOW has learned that the entire mall is on a lockdown.

This is a developing story. 8 News NOW has crews at the scene. They are working to get more information.