1 dead, 2 injured in Portland shopping mall stabbing

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead after multiple people were stabbed at the Murray Hill shopping center in Beaverton.

Three total people were stabbed with one confirmed dead. The stabbing victims have been sent to the hospital, but the status of their injuries is unclear at this time. The suspect has been detained and is no longer a threat to the public, according to Beaverton police.

Officers are on the scene at Southwest Murray Boulevard and Teal Avenue. The Washington County Major Crimes Team is also responding.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more information as soon as possible.

