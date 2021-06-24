Multistate salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating multistate outbreaks of salmonella infections linked to contact with backyard poultry.

According to the CDC, a total 474 people are reporting sickness across 46 states, with 103 people hospitalized.

One death has been reported from Indiana.

“Backyard poultry can carry salmonella germs even if they look healthy and clean, the CDC said. “These germs can easily spread in areas where the poultry live and roam.”

“Whether you are building your first coop or are a seasoned backyard poultry owner, know the risks of keeping poultry and the steps you can take to stay healthy.”

The CDC released the following tips for people to stay healthy around backyard poultry: