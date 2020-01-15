Bay Area’s Rep. Zoe Lofgren among prosecutors for Trump trial

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the House prosecutors for the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

They include Democrats Adam Schiff of California and Jerrold Nadler of New York, who led the House impeachment probe.

They are:

House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff

House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Rep. Jason Crow

Rep. Val Demings

Rep. Zoe Lofgren

Rep. Sylvia Garcia

Pelosi made the announcement Wednesday morning, hours before the House was expected to vote to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial.

Trump was impeached last month on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The charges stem from his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrats as he withheld security aid to the country.

