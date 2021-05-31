Naomi Osaka quits French Open after press controversy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tennis star Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open after controversy over her refusal to speak with the press after her victorious first round.

The French Open tournament fined her $15,000 for skipping out.

They also threatened that she could be suspended if she kept refusing to attend the media portion.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Osaka explained that she never wanted to be a distraction during the tournament.

The Japanese athlete said she has been dealing with depression since the U.S. Open in 2018 and also has social anxiety.

“So here in Paris I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious so I thought it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press-conferences,” Osaka wrote in the Monday note.

Although she’s taking time away from the court now, she said she wants to work with the Tour to “discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans.”