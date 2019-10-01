NASA is letting you send your name to Mars aboard 2020 rover

(CNN) — This souvenir is out of this world.

NASA is letting people sign up to put their name on the Mars 2020 Rover — as long as you sign up soon.

The Mars 2020 Rover Mission is part of Nasa’s exploration of the red planet.

It takes off next July and scientists hope the rover helps them answer some big questions about Mars like whether or not there’s potential for life.

If you sign up online, you’ll automatically get a souvenir boarding pass and your name will be stenciled on a chip using an electron beam and then that chip will get put on the rover.

You can sign up on go.NASA.gov/Mars2020pass by Monday night at 11:59 p.m. EST.