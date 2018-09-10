NASA satellite shows Hurricane Florence churning in the Atlantic Video

Hurricane Florence is barreling toward the East Coast, on course to slam into the Carolinas this week.

NASA released this satellite image of the perfectly formed storm on Monday.

If predictions are correct, it could be the strongest storm to his the area in three decades.

Coastal communities are bracing for up to 15 feet of water.

Days of inland rainfall could reach 20 inches in some places.

The National Hurricane Center predicts Florence will approach the southeastern US coast Thursday as a Category 3 storm or higher.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES