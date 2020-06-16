NASCAR driver races in ‘Blue Lives Matter’-themed car

Days after NASCAR made history with a “Black Lives Matter” car, a competitor responded with a “Blue Lives Matter” paint scheme.

At Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 in Homestead, Florida, driver Kyle Weatherman debuted a car with the hashtag “back the blue” in support of police and first responders.

The hood of the Camaro bore the thin blue line flag, an emblem of the Blue Lives Matter organization.

Mike Harmon Racing proudly releases the 47 Chevy Camaro paint scheme #ThinBlueLine piloted by @KyleWeatherman @HomesteadMiami



Mike Harmon Racing supports our LEO’s and First Responders, we THANK YOU for your service, sacrifice and dedication‼️

🖤💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/RTddq7NY20 — MHR Racing (@MhrRacing) June 13, 2020

The pro-law enforcement group was originally formed to counter the black lives matter movement.

This came just days after Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only African American driver, raced his number 43 car with a “black lives matter” design.

Weatherman’s team said it has received wide support from families of officers killed in the line of duty who appreciate the blue lives message.

NASCAR banned the display of confederate flags the same day the “Black Lives Matter” car made its debut.

