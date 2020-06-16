Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

NASCAR driver races in ‘Blue Lives Matter’-themed car

National

by: CNN Newssource

Posted: / Updated:

Days after NASCAR made history with a “Black Lives Matter” car, a competitor responded with a “Blue Lives Matter” paint scheme.

At Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 in Homestead, Florida, driver Kyle Weatherman debuted a car with the hashtag “back the blue” in support of police and first responders.

The hood of the Camaro bore the thin blue line flag, an emblem of the Blue Lives Matter organization.

The pro-law enforcement group was originally formed to counter the black lives matter movement.

This came just days after Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only African American driver, raced his number 43 car with a “black lives matter” design.

Weatherman’s team said it has received wide support from families of officers killed in the line of duty who appreciate the blue lives message.

NASCAR banned the display of confederate flags the same day the “Black Lives Matter” car made its debut.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News