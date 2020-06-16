Days after NASCAR made history with a “Black Lives Matter” car, a competitor responded with a “Blue Lives Matter” paint scheme.
At Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 in Homestead, Florida, driver Kyle Weatherman debuted a car with the hashtag “back the blue” in support of police and first responders.
The hood of the Camaro bore the thin blue line flag, an emblem of the Blue Lives Matter organization.
The pro-law enforcement group was originally formed to counter the black lives matter movement.
This came just days after Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only African American driver, raced his number 43 car with a “black lives matter” design.
Weatherman’s team said it has received wide support from families of officers killed in the line of duty who appreciate the blue lives message.
NASCAR banned the display of confederate flags the same day the “Black Lives Matter” car made its debut.
Latest Stories:
- First drug proves able to improve survival from COVID-19
- 200,000 Americans could die of coronavirus by October, model projects
- Support grows for BLM in San Francisco where CEO confronted homeowner over chalk message
- NASCAR driver races in ‘Blue Lives Matter’-themed car
- Face masks, social distancing not required at upcoming Tulsa Trum prally