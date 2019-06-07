National Doughnut Day 2019: Deals from Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’ and more

Friday is National Doughnut Day!

Observation of this foodie holiday honoring the hollow connection dates all the way back to 1938.

That’s when the Salvation Army created it to honor women who volunteered with the organization during World War I.

These “Salvation Army Lassies” served doughnuts to soldiers on the front lines in Europe more than 100 years ago, starting in 1917.

They often cooked the treats in hot oil inside the metal helmets of U.S. soldiers.

As a result, American infantrymen at the time were commonly called “doughboys.”

Whether you get a cruller or a bear claw, glazed or jelly-filled, you’re part of an American tradition by enjoying a doughnut today.

Here are just a few of the special deals you can snag today to celebrate the doughy holiday:

Dunkin’: Get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day Friday while supplies last.

Entenmann’s: The baked goods brand is accepting “donut flavor ideas” through June 14 at www.entenmanns.com/fanflavorchallenge for the chance to have their creation made during the 2019 holiday season, $5,000 and a year’s supply of donuts.

Krispy Kreme: No purchase is necessary to get one free doughnut Friday and if Krispy Kreme gives away 1 million free doughnuts, the company says it will reward fans with a second free doughnut offer later in June. Learn more at www.krispykreme.com.

Salvation Army: Staff and volunteers will celebrate National Donut Day by delivering donuts and hosting events across the country. For an event in your area, contact your local Salvation Army. Learn more at www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/national-donut-day.

