National Egg McMuffin Day: Here’s when you can get yours for free from McDonald’s

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – What’s better than an Egg McMuffin?

A FREE Egg McMuffin!

McDonald’s restaurants nationwide are handing out free Egg McMuffins on Monday, March 2 to celebrate National Egg McMuffin Day.

There’s no coupon or code needed.

All you have to do is download the McDonald’s app (if you don’t already have it) and log in to redeem your free sandwich.

The offer is available at participating restaurants from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

