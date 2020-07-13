National French Fry Day 2020: Free fries at McDonald’s, Burger King and more

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Pass the fries!

Monday is National French Fry Day, held every year on July 13.

Whether you like your fries extra crispy or prefer waffle over shoestring, there are plenty of deals to go around for fry lovers everywhere.

The following discounts and offers compiled by USA Today are available while supplies last. Be sure to check with the location near you to make sure they’re participating before you head out.

Carl’s Jr.: Newsletter subscribers received an email with a coupon for free large fries with purchase of a Thickburger Monday. Sign up for future emails at www.carlsjr.com.

Fatburger: Get a free order of Skinny or Fat Fries with any purchase of $20 or more made on Postmates Monday through July 19.

Hardee’s: Newsletter subscribers received an email with a coupon for free large fries with purchase of a Thickburger Monday. Sign up for future emails at www.hardees.com.

KFC: To celebrate National French Fry Day and the permanent addition of its new Secret Recipe Fries to the menu at all U.S. restaurants, the fast food chain is offering individual orders of fries for 30 cents with any purchase Monday, according to a news release.

McDonald’s: Get a free medium fries Monday with the McDonald’s app. No purchase is necessary but there’s a limit of one offer per customer. Access the deal using the app’s “Mobile Order & Pay” feature or scan the deal code from the app at the restaurant, drive thru or kiosk.

Smashburger: Get a free side of signature Smash Fries with the purchase of any double burger Monday.

Steak ‘n Shake: For a limited time, participating restaurants are giving away free small orders of fries. There’s a limit of one order of free fries per person, the Indianapolis-based

Wendy’s: The fast food chain has various deals on its app and website. Download the app at www.wendys.com.

White Castle: Get a free small French fries in-restaurant, online or via the White Castle app Monday or with this coupon. No purchase is necessary, according to the coupon.

Latest Stories: