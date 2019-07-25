National Lipstick Day: How to get free lipstick from MAC this weekend

Lipsticks sit on display at a MAC Cosmetics Inc. store in the Raffles City shopping mall in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Retail cosmetics sales for all companies will total $7.4 billion in China in 2021 from $4.3 billion last year, forecasts Euromonitor. Fueling growth are social media websites, such as Weibo, Youku, iQiyi and […]

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Pucker up!

National Lipstick Day is officially on Monday, July 29, but the celebrations start on Friday and kick off into the weekend at MAC.

From July 27 to July 29, customers will be able to get a free full-size lipstick with any purchase of $25 or more.

Eight shades will be available to choose from.

This year’s star giveaway will be CB96, a bright pink-orange shade and the first lipstick created behind-the-scenes for fashion designer Christian Blanken in 1996.

The free lipstick offer runs all four days from the 26th until the 29th, but remember there’s limited stock, so get in while supplies last.

Remember that even if you can’t make it to a MAC store this weekend, you can get a complimentary lipstick all year-long by returning 6 empty MAC makeup containers through the Back to MAC program.

>> Click here to learn more about the promo.