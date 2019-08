(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Sunday is National Park Service Founder’s Day.

It’s been 103 years since the creation of the national park service.

To mark the anniversary, entrance to all national parks are free.

The day also honors the national park system’s preservation and conservation efforts.

The system started with 35 parks and monuments and it now oversees 400 sites in all 50 states, U.S. territories, and Washington, DC.

They add up to 84-million acres.