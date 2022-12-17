(KTXL) — On five different days in 2023, all national parks will be offering free admission to anyone who wants to enter.

There are more than 400 national parks that are open daily. While some parks are free all the time, around 100 of them require an entrance fee.

Here are the fee-free days for 2023:

Jan. 16 — Martin Luther King Day

April 22 — First day of National Park Week

Aug. 4 — Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

Sept. 23 — National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

The free days only cover the entrance fees to the parks and do not cover the costs of certain activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.

The National Park Service counted just over 297 million recreation visits in 2021 – over 60 million more than in 2020.

The top five most visited parks were Blue Ridge Parkway, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Gateway National Recreation Area and Lake Mead National Recreation Area.