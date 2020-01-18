(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Saturday, January 18 is national use your gift card day!

It’s always celebrated on the third Saturday in January and it’s a great reminder if you still have gift cards left after the holidays.

Americans leave millions of dollars worth of gift cards unused every year.

So take a look in your wallets, bags, or boxes for any gift cards you may have forgotten about and check for deals that might maximize your gift cards.

Many work just like cash and can be used in conjunction with coupons.

If you just can’t find anything you like, you can organize a gift card swap party, sell it for cash, or donate it to charity.

Celebrate the day and connect with other gift card users with the hashtag “use-your-gift-card-day.”