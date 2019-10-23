Nationals’ Trea Turner wins America free tacos at Taco Bell

(CNN) – The Washington Nationals weren’t the only big winners Tuesday night.
All of America won a free taco!
This comes as a result of Taco Bell’s “Steal A Base, Steal A Taco” promotion.
Nationals shortstop Trea Turner swiped second base during the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series.
This is the 5th year in a row everyone won a free taco from this deal.
You can pick yours up on Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
