Nationwide eviction moratorium extended into summer

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Americans who are facing financial hardship due to the pandemic will now have eviction protection through June 30.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director signed an extension to the eviction moratorium, which was set to expire on March 30, 2021.

The moratorium, enacted by the Trump admin last fall, prevents landlords from evicting tenants who are unable to make rental payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health. Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Eligible renters must earn $198,000 or less for couples filing jointly, or $99,000 for single filers; demonstrate that they’ve sought government help to pay the rent; declare that they can’t pay because of COVID-19 hardships; and affirm they are likely to become homeless if evicted, according to The Associated Press.

To get the protection, the tenant has to send a signed declaration to their landlord or whomever is in the position to evict them, according to the CDC. Each adult on the lease must sign and send a declaration.

But the moratorium does not mean tenants can skip out on rent and never pay it back.

The CDC says the tenant still should try their best to make any payment, as close as they can to the rent cost.

When the Order expires, consistent with the applicable landlord-tenant or real-property laws,

a covered person will owe their landlord any unpaid rent and any fees, penalties, or interest as a result of their failure to pay rent or make a timely housing payment during the period of the Order CDC

Tenants can still be evicted for reasons other than being unable to make payments. This includes criminal activity, significant damage to the property and violating any health and safety codes.